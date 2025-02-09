Hydronie couple dies in early morning fire

A couple, Haywattie Bahudur, a 52-year-old teacher and Hansraj Narine, a 57-year-old bus driver, was killed in an early morning fire at their home.

The blaze started sometime around 01:45hrs today (2025-02-09) at the couple’s Lot 1A Hyrdonie, East Bank Essequibo, home.

The house, a flat concrete structure, was completely destroyed by the fire.

Based on police reports, ranks responded to a 911 call of a fire at the couple’s address by an unknown caller and on arrival at the scene, the building was seen engulfed in fire. As such, the fire tender was summoned.

Sub-Officer Fraser and four other ranks from the Leonora Fire Station responded with Fire Tenders #84 and #81. On arrival, they went into action and extinguished the fire. However, by then the entire house was already gutted.

The bodies of the deceased were found in the Northern area of the house along with a dog.

The undertakers were later summoned and the bodies of the deceased were taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Home.

Accordinf to the police, the origin of the fire is so far unknown. Investigations are ongoing.

