Hydromet Office warns of flooding

Flash Flood warning is in effect for flood prone areas in Regions 1 to 4.

Overcast skies are being observed along Regions 1 to 5 with moderate to heavy

thundershowers and rain over Regions 1 to 4.

Expected Condition:

These conditions will continue into the early afternoon across coastal areas. Rainfall

intensities are expected to be mostly moderate to heavy for most of the morning, with a

decrease in intensity into the afternoon becoming mostly light.

Base on the latest model output and satellite data; please note that we are anticipating

rainfall accumulation between 25.0 mm and 80.0 mm over the next 6-8 hours, with

highest in Regions 1 and 2.

Low tide: 09:31 hrs at 0.65 meters

High tide: 15:51 hrs at 3.18 meters which is above normal

With the expected adverse weather conditions coupled with the above normal high tides

residents of riverain, coastal and low lying areas are advised to exercise precautionary

measures against flooding.

The Hydrometeorological Services is monitoring the current Weather conditions and

will continue to issue updates as the need arises.