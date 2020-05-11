Hydromet Office urges persons to report flooding, overtopping

With the heavy May/June rains already upon us, the Hydrometeorological Department has issued flash flood warnings for flood-prone areas along the coast, urging residents to remain alert during this time.

In an advisory issued today, the department stated that cloudy to overcast skies were observed along the coastal regions.

This has been coupled with moderate to heavy thundershowers and rain.

With rainfall intensities expecting to be mostly moderate to heavy, the Hydromet Office predicted a “slow gradual improvement towards the end of the period.”

As such, residents are advised to remain alert and exercise all precautionary measures as the unit continues to assess the weather patterns.

Floods, damage to sea defence and overtopping should be reported to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC).

Areas which were prone to inundation quickly surrendered to large accumulations of water, causing some amount of confusion among drivers and other commuters.

Over at Alexander Village, one resident told the Evening News that the streets were flooded in the morning after just one hour of rainfall. However, this receded by the early afternoon hours.

He explained that the floodwaters would’ve affected some people in the community, even though it lasted for a short period.

South Georgetown and other sections of the city also reported similar issues.

Meanwhile, the Civil Defence Commission is urging residents in high-risk communities to take the necessary precautions:

• Place sandbags where needed.

• Unplug all electrical items which may come into contact with floodwaters.

• Elevate all household furniture and appliances situated on the ground floor.

• Relocate livestock to higher ground.

• Use purification tablet as prescribed.

• Ensure children and the elderly stay clear of floodwaters.

The Commission also reminds persons to adhere to the COVID-19 precautions. If you must render assistance, remember to wear a mask correctly and sanitise after rendering aid.

Further, kindly call the Civil Defence Commission, 24 hours National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on 623.1700, 600.7500, or 226.1114 to report flooding in your community.