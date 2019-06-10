Hydromet forecasts heavy rainfall over the next few days

Guyanese are asked to take precautions over the next few days as the Hydromet Office forecasts weather conditions may produce water accumulation or flooding in flood-prone areas and mudslides in hilly areas.

The Hydromet Office is cautioning citizens that over the next three days – Monday to Wednesday, overcast skies with moderate to heavy thundershowers and continuous rain will be observed throughout Guyana. Showery events are likely to be accompanied by gusting winds before and during downpours.

Rainfall is anticipated between 50mm to 100mm within 24 hours with the highest expected on Monday and Wednesday along the coastal areas.

On Thursday, citizens can expect cloudy to occasionally overcast skies with occasional showers throughout Guyana. Isolated thundershowers may be observed in some areas. Rainfall is expected between 15mm to 30mm within a 24-hour period.