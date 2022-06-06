Husband remanded for murder of teacher

Forty-year-old Clarence Farley, also known as ‘Junior’, was today remanded to prison for the murder of his wife, 39-year-old teacher Omega Ault.

Farley, a mechanic of Crane, West Coast Demerara (WCD) appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate Court where the indictable charge was read to him.

The accused was remanded to prison until June 27, 2022.

Farley was arrested on Thursday last at a hotel at Number 78 Village, Corriverton, Berbice. This was several days after a wanted bulletin was issued for his arrest.

Ault’s decomposing body was found on May 27 at the couple’s Crane Public Road home. The discovery was made after the woman’s brother had gone to the house to check on her because he had failed to get in contact with her for two weeks.

The man told the Police that after phone calls to his sister had gone unanswered, he went to her home to check on her.

He related that he pushed open the front door to the house, and immediately got an unpleasant scent. He then went into the front room of the house, and saw the motionless body of his sister lying in a state of decomposition.

It has been reported that Ault and Farley, who lived with their three-year-old son, had been encountering “problems” in their marriage.

Police have said that about four days prior to the discovery of the woman’s body, Farley had taken their son to his deceased wife’s sister at Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD), and had left the boy there after telling her that he was going into the backdam.

Meanwhile, te postmortem conducted on the body of Ault, a Home Economics teacher formerly of Aurora, Essequibo Coast, Region Two, revealed that she had been severely beaten to the head, one of the major factors that had led to her demise.