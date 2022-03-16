Husband released after Kuru Kururu woman’s death ruled as suicide

Weeks after the husband of a 26-year-old dental assistant was taken into custody following the discovery of her body at her home at Kuru Kururu village on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, Police have ruled the case as suicide, and released her husband from custody.

This is according to Regional Commander Mahendra Siwnarine who said that the Police’s legal advisor instructed that the woman’s death be treated as a suicide since he would have visited the scene himself and did his own investigation.

Though it was reported to the police that the woman, Dhanwantie Ramsarup, died by suicide on March 1, investigators widened their probe after they found marks of violence on her body. In fact, murder was suspected and the husband was arrested.

The husband, a 30-year-old dentist, reportedly told detectives that his wife had threatened to end her life because she was allegedly suffering from depression.

The man and his now dead wife allegedly had a misunderstanding prior to him going to work.

However, he later learnt that the woman had reportedly set fire to several pieces of her clothing. He rushed home, and it was then she had threatened to take her life.

Further, he reportedly told Police that on the day in question, he was at his parents’ home when he received a telephone call from his wife, who told him that she was going to kill herself.

As such, he and his father went to his residence, where he observed the house in darkness. As they made checks, they found Ramsarup’s motionless body lying face down, with a wire around her neck.

The Police were immediately contacted, and upon arriving at the scene, they reportedly found blood in her nostrils along with injuries to her left wrist and lacerations to her forehead.

In addition, blood was seen on the ground about two feet from where her body was lying.

She was picked up and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Earlier in the year, 48-year-old Edith Reuben, a housewife, was discovered hanging from a tree at her Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke-Linden Highway home.

Her husband, Dianand Lakhan, 41, and his friend 36-year-old Aubrey Williams, both of Yarrowkabra, Linden-Soeddyke Highway were arraigned for her murder.

It was reported that Reuben lived with her reputed husband, who told Police that they, along with several neighbours, were consuming alcohol on February 6, 2022. However, after some time the others left for their respective residences, except for a male friend.

The man said that his wife stayed on her verandah consuming alcohol while he and the other man retired to bed.

At about 04:00h the next morning, he reportedly told investigators that the male guest woke him to tell him that he was leaving their home. After acknowledging, the woman’s husband said he went back to sleep.

Two hours after, he said he awoke and made the gruesome discovery of his reputed wife’s motionless body hanging from a mango tree in the yard.

Following the discovery, the Police had stated that because of the positioning of the woman’s body, they believed that she was murdered, and her body was placed at the scene.

The post-mortem conducted on the body by Government Pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh confirmed the woman died because of asphyxiation due to hanging compounded by blunt trauma to the head.

Following the revelation of the post-mortem examination, the woman’s husband and the alleged male visitor were arrested and remain in Police custody. It was also reported that the men confessed to killing the woman.