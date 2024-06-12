Husband of woman found headless at Port Kaituma surrenders

The husband of 23-year-old Paulette Edwards, whose headless body was discovered in Port Kaituma, Region One (Barima-Waini) over the weekend, has surrendered to the police as investigations continue into her death.

Identified only as ‘Silus,’ the man was apprehended in Baramita, Region One, and is currently being interrogated by law enforcement officers.

Edwards’ decomposed, headless body was found at approximately 16:30h on June 8 in a swampy bush-surrounded area known as “Cat Walk,” Port Kaituma. She was identified by a scar on her right leg and the clothes she had been wearing when last seen alive.

It is believed she was brutally murdered between June 4 and June 7, 2024. Edwards was last seen alive on June 4, when she left to file a report at the Port Kaituma police station against her husband.

Due to the advanced state of decomposition, Edwards was buried shortly after her body was discovered. Her body is scheduled to be exhumed on Monday for an autopsy.

The police investigation led officers to a female relative of the husband, who reported that she last saw him on the morning of June 5, when he dropped off their one-year-old daughter. He told her he was heading to the backdam for work and would call once he returned, but he never did.

Further information from investigators revealed that Edwards’ husband, the main suspect in the case, was known to be abusive. Edwards had previously reported being attacked and beaten by him multiple times.

