Husband arrested for stabbing wife multiple times during row

A 44-year-old man has been taken into police custody after he allegedly stabbed his 42-year-old wife multiple times during an argument on Saturday afternoon at Wismar, Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

Reports are that the wife was in the front passenger seat of a motorcar being driven by her husband when the argument ensued.

The suspect then parked the car and the duo exited where they continued arguing.

According to the police, the suspect then went to the car truck where he pulled out a knife and ordered the wife into the backseat of the vehicle.

As the couple continued to argue, the suspect stabbed his wife multiple times to her chest, foot and fingers.

The woman made contact with relatives who went to the area and rescued her.

She was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex where she was seen and examined by the doctor on duty and treated for her injuries where she remains a patient in a serious but stable condition.

The matter was reported to the police who promptly located the suspect and arrested him.

He remains in custody as investigations are ongoing.