Husband and wife arrested for allegedly killing neighbour

A 29-year-old man and his 43-year-old reputed wife have been arrested in connecting with the death of their neighbour, 48-year-old Gopaul Seeram.

Seeram, a labourer of Cane Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was last evening beaten to death with a pieces of wood.

The female suspect reportedly also resides at another location at Helena, Mahaica.

Whenever she stays at Helena, the woman would call the victim’s wife to inquire whether her husband (the male suspect) is at home.

On the day of the incident, the woman called and the victim’s spouse reportedly terminated the call without responding.

The female suspect, later went to the couple’s home, confronted the woman about disconnecting the call.

They had an exchange of words which led to the intervention of their husbands.

During that process, the suspects allegedly dealt the deceased several lashes about his head and body with pieces of wood.

Seeram succumbed to the injuries whilst receiving medical attention at the GPHC.

A postmortem was conducted today by Dr Nehaul Singh and the cause of death was given as multiple injuries due to blunt trauma.

The suspects are in custody assisting with the investigation.