Hundreds turnout for COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru at National Stadium

The first COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru, organised by the Health Ministry, has attracted scores of persons who turned up at the National Stadium to receive either their first or second doses.

At the Providence, East Bank Demerara venue, vehicles are trickling in to meet a smooth process, where three different teams are administering the vaccine.

Regional Health Officer, Dr Gavinash Persaud told this publication that by midday, over 300 persons came forward to take the vaccine – dubbing it a successful initiative.

“The process is similar as if you would have gone to a centre. The difference is that you’re in your vehicle. The response has been terrific. We have two areas set up for first dose and we’re noticing that a lot of persons are coming in for their first dose compared to the second dose. So we’re extremely pleased with that response,” the RHO highlighted.

The event started at 09:00h and will continue until 21:00h today.