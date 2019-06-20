Hundreds to lose jobs as Emerge BPO downsizes in Guyana

Hundreds of persons will soon be jobless after Emerge BPO – a local call centre – will be downsizing its operations in Guyana.

The company served employees with termination letters, informing them that in a matter of months, their services will no longer be required.

According to a letter seen by this publication, the company informed that one of its biggest clients recently withdrew its contract, which will see the firm losing millions.

Emerge BPO provides a variety of outsourced services to clients in North America.

The company will still be operating here, but on a smaller scale, as it still has other clients.

When contacted, company representatives promised to issue a press release on the issue.

The company, which opened in 2008, created hundreds of employment opportunities in Guyana.

Just recently, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Emerge, Heidi Solomon-Orlick and the company’s Vice President of Operations, Dalgleish Joseph, announced an expansion with the investment of a new campus located at Camp Street, Georgetown.

Expected to be completed at the end of 2019, the expansion was targeting some 1500 to 2000 employees with 3000 more to be added within the next five to 10-year period.