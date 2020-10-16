Hundreds flock National Stadium as Govt’s housing drive picks up pace

Hundreds of citizens turned up on Friday for the ‘Dream Realised’ Housing Initiative hosted by the Ministry of Housing and Water and the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA).

The Ministry said that over 300 persons will be receiving titles and transports today, as part of the Government’s commitment to delivering sustainable housing solutions.

CH&PA & GWI teams are also on site serving citizens housing and water needs.

Republic Bank, Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI), New Building Society (NBS) and other financial and insurance institutions are also on board at the housing drive.