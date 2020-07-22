“Humiliating” that APNU/AFC thinks it can “hoodwink” int’l community – FITUG

The Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) says it is humiliating that the David Granger-led APNU/AFC Coalition thinks it can hoodwink the entire world.

FITUG, in a statement, was commenting on the presentations to the Organisation of American States’ Permanent Council made by caretaker Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Karen Cummings and Attorney General Basil Williams.

The FITUG, like many Guyanese, paid close attention to the Organization of American States (OAS) Permanent Council meeting on July 21, 2020 which addressed the prevailing situation in our country. The convening of such an engagement is yet another telltale sign strong international concern about what is taking place in Guyana. It also demonstrates the seriousness of the situation that is currently unfolding and which can have several consequences for Guyanese.

The OAS, in considering the Guyana situation, received interventions from the de-facto Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Legal Affairs. The contributions of both senior Government officials could only be described, in our view, only served to bring further embarrassment to our people. Both Ministers peddled, in our view, clearly false narratives obviously, in an attempt, to mislead the OAS. This we contend is tantamount to seeking to insult the intelligence of the hemispheric body.

We had to wonder whether the Government team believed sincerely that the OAS is unaware of what is really taking place in Guyana. We consider the OAS and by extension its members most informed about Guyana’s state-of-affairs. We do not believe for any moment that the OAS to accepted the slanted opinions and cherry-picking of certain aspects of Court pronouncements by the Government. The fact that the de-facto Administration thinks it can really hoodwink the OAS and by extension the world is most humiliating.

Indeed from the interventions of our hemispheric brothers and sisters, was a vivid demonstration that they were not sidetracked or sucked in by the propaganda of the Coalition regime. They were most forthright in their calls for the APNU+AFC to accept the will of the people and to exit office.

We share the view that prolongation of the process, which is quickly approaching five (5) months, must be brought to swift and peaceful end. There is need for a transition in Government as the economy tethers and the lives of thousands of Guyanese hang in the balance. The selfish ways of a greedy few should not be allowed to persist but democracy must triumph.