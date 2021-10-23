Human Services Ministry says all staff paid

The Human Services and Social Security Ministry has refuted claims being made by the Opposition that its staff has not been paid.

APNU/AFC Opposition Member of Parliament, Sherod Duncan, in a post on Facebook alleged that no salaries have been paid at the ministry this month.

But in a statement today, the Human Services Ministry said there is no truth to the post. As such, the ministry is calling on Opposition Members to be responsible in their utterances and to desist from making inaccurate statements.

See below for a brief statement from the Ministry:

Ministry of Human Services and Social Security advises the public that our staff has been paid contrary to the misleading and dishonest information being peddled by MP Sherod Duncan on social media.

The Ministry expects Members of Parliament to provide the public with accurate and truthful information and not deliberately cause mischief by spreading inaccuracies.