‘How will they be accountable in power when they are unaccountable now?’– Jagdeo on AFC

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Dr Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday questioned the Alliance For Change’s (AFC) ability to be accountable in Government given the party leaders’ refusal to answer questions relating to 2015 to 2020 when they served as ministers in the Coalition government.

Jagdeo was at the time referring to a restriction placed on media practitioners during a recent AFC media conference where Executive Member Cathy Hughes narrowed questions to specific topics. She further stated that questions relating to five years ago –when her party was in Government –will not be addressed.

“I really want you to pose questions that are topical to the issues we are discussing today. We are not prepared to entertain questions that go back four or five years,” Hughes told reporters in the presence of the AFC’s Leader Nigel Hughes, Chairman David Patterson and Executive Member Khemraj Ramjattan.

The audio was replayed by Jagdeo at Thursday’s press conference where he pointed out that clarifications for decisions made five years ago is a form of showing accountability.

“If they can’t be accountable now, how would they be accountable if they have political power?” he questioned adding that “it’s a kind of arrogance they had when they had political power, they brought it back out into the opposition.”

The PPP General Secretary outlined that there are several issues during the APNU+AFC’s tenure which the party members can shed light on including the negotiation of the current Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) with ExxonMobil and the issuance of contracts from Cathy Hughes former Ministry of Telecommunications to a company she owned.

“How could you take the political party like this seriously when the entire leadership…says we will tell you what you can ask and we will not take questions from the past?” Jagdeo emphasised.

In contrast, Jagdeo, who is also the country’s Vice President, noted that he can answer any question posed to him about his party, even if it predates his presidency. “If you ask me about a question from the 1950s when the party was formed, I will take your questions and give you an answer,” he told reporters.

