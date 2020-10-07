Housing Ministry warns of fake telephone calls about land allocation

The public is urged to be on the alert for telephone calls from persons purporting to be the Minister of Housing and Water the Collin Croal, on the premise of allocating house lots to single parents in the Providence, Lusignan, and Dairy areas for the cost of GY$100,000.00.

It has been brought to the attention of the Ministry, that persons are being asked to send monies to an MMG Account which is falsely being linked to the Office of the First Lady, Arya Alli, under the pretext of making payment for a house lot.

The Ministry has made it clear that no land allocation is made directly from the Minister’s Office. All allocations are made by the Central Housing & Planning Authority (CH&PA) using the prescribed procedures established by the agency.

The process starts with an official application (which can be purchased at the Ministry’s head Office on Brickdam, for GY$200, a valid form of identification (passport or national identification card), proof or affidavit of income, TIN certificate, and marriage certificate if applicable. These documents must be submitted to the CH&PA office directly, where applications are lodged following a short interview. These applications are then processed using a chronological method. Persons can also visit the CH&PA website: WWW.CHPA.GOV.GY.

Further, applications and interviews are done at the regional offices which are located at: Vreed-en-Hoop RDC Compound Reg. 3, Anna Regina, RDC Compound, Reg. 2, Fort Wellington RDC compound Reg. 5, New Amsterdam, RDC Compound, Reg. 6, Lethem, Reg. 9 and Linden Reg. 10.

The Ministry, wishes to again caution persons against participating in any unlawful transactions, which will only result in lost. The agency recognises the demand for housing is great and is growing and it presents an atmosphere for the criminal elements to thrive on persons’ gullibility during this period.

The Ministry assures all applicants, that applications will be dealt with in due process as we recognise the demand and the need for adequate housing as a basic human right. The Ministry is working assiduously towards satisfying this objective.