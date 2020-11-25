Housing Ministry takes outreach to Linden

The Minister and team visited several projects and sites in the region earlier in the day.

The PPP/C Government has said it is working to provide at least 50,000 houselots to Guyanese during this present term in office.

The $3 Billion allocated in this year’s budget to the housing sector is being utilised for various activities including infrastructural development in existing housing schemes, land preparation for new housing schemes and land acquisition.

According to the Government, young professionals, individuals with an immediate need and persons with adequate disposable income will be facilitated to commence construction. Private developers are also included as part of the comprehensive housing strategy.