Housing Ministry engages contractors on $2.3B Eccles-Mandela four-lane highway

As works move apace on the construction of the $2.3 billion four-lane highway from Eccles to Mandela, the contractors were engaged by the Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and Permanent Secretary, Mr. Andre Ally to give a progress report.

The meeting was held on Monday at the Ministry’s Boardroom, where contractors updated the Ministry’s team.

According to Minister Croal, discussions were held on how the Ministry can support the works on the various contractors to ensure that the stipulated deadline is met.

The contractors were also given a platform to raise issues that are affecting the smooth flow of the execution of the project. Both contractors and the Ministry’s Projects Department have committed to working together to ensure that the works are of a high standard and that the deadline is met.

Also, earlier today the team of contractors along with Surveyors from the Central Housing and Planning Authority visited the construction site to work to ensure proper alignment and levels are met in keeping with specifications.

Meanwhile, the Minister is pleading with residents of Cane View Avenue in the vicinity of David Rose Street (Plaza Bridge), South Ruimveldt Gardens to be patient as the Ministry will be embarking on a series of consultations to generate feedback from the community.

With construction looming, the Minister explained that trucks will be traversing the area to facilitate the massive development works on the four-lane highway since the road will fall in the area. He, however, assured that the Ministry will be collaborating with the Ministry of Public Works to correct any defects that may arise from this activity. Also, all efforts will be made to minimize the defects.

In April, the Ministry inked the $2.3 B contracts in six lots for the construction of the new road link between Eccles and Mandela road.

Contracts were signed with Guyamerica Construction Incorporated ($555 million), MTSUL Construcoes Limited, M and P Investment Incorporated and Cobra Eireli ($364.4 million), Puran Bros. Disposal Incorporated ($360.2 million), Collin Talbot Contracting Services and Eron Lall Civil Engineering Works ($256.7 million), Aronco Services Incorporated ($471 million) and JS Guyana Incorporated ($352.4 million). The scope of works includes land clearing and drain cleaning; construction of 5.4 kilometres of earthen drains and 200 meters of reinforced concrete drains; construction of culverts; 2.8 kilometres of four-lane rigid pavement carriageway with two no parking lanes; installation of street lights and 12 heavy-duty composite bridges.