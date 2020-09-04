Housing Minister revokes appointment of entire 17-member CH&PA Board

The Minister of Housing and Water, Colin Croal, has revoked the appointment of the entire 17-member Board of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA).

The revocation of the appointments was published in the Official Gazette on August 29th, 2020.

Chairman of the Board, Apostle Elsworth Williams was also among those whose appointments were revoked.

The life of this current Board was expected to have expired in 2021.

See below gazetted Order:

The Ministry had also recently appointed Mr. Sherwyn Greaves as the new Chief Executive Officer of the CH&PA, replacing Mr. Leon Saul.