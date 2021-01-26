Housing Minister inspects ongoing road works in Moruca

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal yesterday visited ongoing road works in Moruca, Region One, following a meeting with regional officials and Programme Heads.

The contractor Ramzanalli Khan, told Minister that the project is expected to be completed within the next five weeks.

The road is being done from the Kumaka landing to the hospital junction and was awarded under the Government’s 2020 Emergency Budget. This project is in it’s first phase as the other phase will see an entire stretch of road between Kumaka and Kwebana being paved.