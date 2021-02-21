Housemate wanted by Police for murder of Belle West man   

As homicide detectives continue their investigations into the murder of Colin Anthony King, whose body was found in a septic tank aback his Belle West, West Bank Demerara (WBD) home, the police have issued a wanted bulletin for Fazal Mohamed Ibrahim for questioning in relation to the heinous crime.

Twenty-seven-year-old Ibrahim also called “Scottie” is from Lot 38 Belle West, Canal No.2 Polder, WBD.

It was reported that Anthony also called “Harry” or “Pablo” was discovered on Saturday with chop wounds to his head in a septic tank at Second Street Belle West, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

He would have celebrated his 33rd birthday just a few days prior to the gruesome discovery. The now dead man would have moved in with one of his friends, where the birthday bash was held.

Other friends recalled leaving the party late that evening had had not seen King since. As such, a search was launched for him during which his body was found in the septic tank.

The dead man’s distraught relatives stated that they have not heard from him since his mother’s funeral in 2019.

However, anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Ibrahim is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 268-2343, 268-2223, 268-2298,225-3650, 911 or the nearest police station.