Hotel owner allegedly contracts hit-man to kill Lethem businessman

A 57-year-old hotelier is accused of contracting a hit-man to kill a businessman from Lethem, Region Nine.

Mark Grimmond, the owner of Rocky’s Hotel, Light Street, Georgetown, was today hauled before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan after his alleged hit-man spilled the details about a murder contract.

Grimmond, of Grove Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD), and the alleged hit-man, Chatterpaul Singh, of Cummingsburg Georgetown, were not required to plea to the charge which alleged that on April 1, 2019, they conspired to kill Dwayne Grant.

Reports are that Grant received information that Grimmond and Singh were plotting to kill him. Police reportedly arrested Singh, who was found with a firearm in his possession.

Reports are that Singh confessed to the police that he was contracted by the hotelier to carry out the execution.

Grimmond was subsequently apprehended.

Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that the police have obtained telephone conversations between both accused.

He further informed that the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) advised that the charge be instituted against the duo.

Singh and Grimmond were represented by Attorney-at-Law Bernard DaSliva. They were remanded to prison and their next court appearance is slated for June 18.