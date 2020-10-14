Hotel must be built in close proximity to CJIA – Edghill

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill on Tuesday explained that as Guyana works to become a prime tourist destination, certain infrastructure must be put in place.

In this regard, he said a hotel must be built in close proximity to the country’s main international airport located at Timehri, East Bank Demerara.

Minister Edghill was at the time giving a charge to the new Board of Directors of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport when he made the remark.

In fact, he outlined a number of things he wishes to see the Board implement for the enhancement and development of the airport.

Among those is for there to be a adequate and convenient parking for passengers. According to Minister Edghill, passengers must be afforded the opportunity to return home and have the comfort of their vehicles at the airport.

Additionally, he said a hotel must be in close proximity to the airport to encourage transiting passengers to stay longer in the country.

Furthermore, he said “we must modernise the airport to a hub so as to have a wide range of amenities, such as, car rentals, cellular phone rentals, restaurants, bars, movie theaters, shopping plazas and much more.”

Minister Edghill further highlighted that, President Dr Irfaan Ali has made it clear that the country needs an airport with the original design of eight boarding bridges and that must be at the top of the new Board’s agenda.

According to Minister Edghill this must be done because the Irfaan Ali Administration envisages Guyana being a tourist destination of choice and developing capacity for hosting conventions.

As it relates to security Minister Edghill urged the Board to ensure that at no time must the VIP lounge or the ordinary check-in lounge be used as an avenue to illicit drugs.

The new Chairman of the Board is Mr. Sanjeev Datadin while Mr. David A. Ramdeholl, Mr. Sean Richmond, Dr. Amarnauth Dukhi, Ms. Savitree Sharma, and Ms. Daun Ellis were named Board Members.

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) has been without a Board for approximately two months and the newly-appointed Directors are optimistic that they will service the sector with efficiency, reliability and zest to carry the airport to a place where travelers will enjoy their experience.