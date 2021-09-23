Recent Articles
Massive developments for Region One’s agriculture sector – Mustapha
Barima -Waini (Region One) is set to undergo a number of developments in the agriculture sector. Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, made the announcement during a visit...
$28M excavator handed over to Region Three RDC to enhance agricultural development
The Regional Democratic Council (RDC), in Region Three on Wednesday received a $28 million excavator from the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development...
Cane harvester crushed to death by excavator at Uitvlugt Estate
A 62-year-old cane harvester was on Wednesday morning crushed to death by an excavator at the Uitvlugt Estate backdam, West Coast Demerara (WCD). Dead is...
Boston killing: Police file with PCA for review
The Guyana Police Force (GPF) announced today that it has forwarded the file on the Police killing of 29-year-old Orin Boston to the Police...
Welfare and Benefit Programme: 970 teachers benefit in Region 2
With its mission being to make teachers’ wellbeing and lives more manageable, the Education Ministry launched its Welfare and Support Programme on the Essequibo...
Hope Estate man chopped to death
Police have launched an investigation into the death of a 33-year-old Pradesh Ramgobin, called Avinash, of Hope Estate, East Coast Demerara. Reports are that he...
Eyewitness: Of Reports and omissions…
EYEWITNESS INEWS -
…from ERC With great fanfare, the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) was created out of the Constitutional Reform process – precipitated by the PNC bludgeoning the...
Renewed global effort needed to fight climate change—President Ali
President Dr Irfaan Ali today called for a renewed global effort in the fight against climate change to meet the goal of the Paris...
2 more women die from Covid; 36 in ICU
The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as September 21, 2021, two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have...
Guyana will work to eradicate all forms of racism – President Ali in address...
President Dr Irfaan Ali has pledged that his Government will work to eradicate all forms of racism. The Guyanese Head of State made this commitment,...