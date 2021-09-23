Hope Estate man chopped to death

Police have launched an investigation into the death of a 33-year-old Pradesh Ramgobin, called Avinash, of Hope Estate, East Coast Demerara.

Reports are that he died at sometime between 17:00h on Tuesday and 09:00h on Wednesday. According to Police, enquiries disclosed that Ramgobin was in the habit of consuming alcohol with friends daily, and on Tuesday, he left his mother’s home to hang out with friends and never returned.

However, at about 08:30h on Wednesday, the suspect went to Ramgobin’s mother and told her that her son was chopped on his hand and head, which caused him to die.

The Police were immediately informed, and found Ramgobin lying clad in blue underwear on a bed surrounded by blood.

As a result, the body was examined and two wounds were seen among other injuries to the body.

According to Police, the body was escorted to the CC Nicholson Hospital, and was examined by a doctor on duty, who pronounced him dead on arrival.

One person has been taken into custody as investigations continue.

