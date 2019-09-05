Homeless man killed in New Amsterdam accident

A man who lived on the streets was last evening killed in an accident at Main Street, New Amsterdam.

The man’s correct name is currently unknown. However, he often answered to the name’s Nagamootoo or Santa Claus.

Reports are that the man was lying on the road when he was run over by a motorcar, HC 6742.

According to the police, the car was being driven by 25-year-old man of Tucber Park, New Amsterdam.

The police said the car was proceeding north along the western carriageway at a normal rate of speed when the driver alleged that he felt he ran over something.

As such, he stopped the vehicle and when he came out, he saw it was a man lying on the road with injuries to his head.

The driver took the man, who was in an unconscious, to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver was taken into custody and breathalyzed and no alcohol was found in his system.

The driver remains in custody as investigation continues.