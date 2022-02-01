Home of WBD businessman burglarised

Police in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) are investigating an alleged break and enter and larceny committed on the home of a 38-year-old businessman of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

The incident occurred on Monday between 17:45h and 20:50h as the businessman and his family were away from home.

Reports are that the family had secured their premises and went out, and upon their return at 20:50h, they discovered their house broken into.

Two laptops, a tablet and two flash drives were discovered missing, police say.

It is suspected that the bandit(s) gained entry from a window and escape through the backdoor which was left opened.

Investigations are in progress.