Home of Stanleytown teacher burglarised

A teacher of Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, Berbice who opted not to strike had her home burglarised on Tuesday morning.

Police say that there was no forced entry but the mother of three is insisting that some means was used to open her door while she was asleep.

According to Tolia Erskine, 39, she went to bed on Monday night and woke up Tuesday morning and found her back door opened.

She reported that at about 04:00h, when she got up to start preparing for school, the discovery was made.

The mother of three said further checks revealed that three lap top computers were missing along with three cellular phones.

A television set was also among the items removed from her home along with a purse containing cash, bank cards and other documents.

An internet router and a cable TV control box were also carried away. There was also food missing from the refrigerator.

In tears, the widow said that she was supporting the teachers who are on strike but could not join them.

According to her she has bills to pay and food to put on the table for her three children.

The woman said her son’s school bag worth $10,000 and her new working bag were also stolen.

The police are investigating.