Home of GDF reserve in West Watooka destroyed by fire

A fire of unknown origin has destroyed the home of 32-year-old Sharon Vancoot, a reserve of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) who resides in West Watooka, Wismar, Linden.

The fire reportedly occurred sometime between Saturday January, 5 and  Monday, 7, 2019.

According to information reaching INews, Vancoot was living in a one storey wooden structure with one entrance and exit door facing north. The said structure reportedly has no running water or electricity.

At the time of the fire, the owner was in Georgetown.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

