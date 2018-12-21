‘Home Alone’, ‘Gudgie’ being sought for murder, attempted murder in Agricola- Police

Police are investigating the murder of Kacey Da silva, 34, of 96 Remus Street, Agricola, East Bank Demerara and the attempted murder of his friend Seon Bobb, 24, of the said Village which occurred about 08:30h on Thursday at Second Street, Agricola.

Investigations revealed that the suspect was involved in a fight during which the deceased and his friend started to laugh and that reportedly infuriated the suspect who was reportedly given a handgun by a male sibling and he allegedly discharged the weapon indiscriminately at the victims.

The victims were rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Hospital; Da Silva was pronounced dead on arrival whilst Bobb was treated and transferred to the GPHC . His condition is said to be stable.

According to a police release, the suspects known as “Home Alone” and “Gudgie”, are being sought.