Home Affairs agencies to be fully automated by August 2025

The functions of all agencies under the Ministry of Home Affairs will soon transition to an automated system to streamline processing, and ensure a more secure database.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo made this announcement during a recent press conference at Freedom House.

He explained that this automated system will include agencies like the Guyana Prison Service, the Guyana Fire Service, and the General Registrar Office (GRO) ensuring that all records are stored in a single database that can be accessed by police stations across the country.

This system will also include records for firearm licenses, TIN permits, and other relevant documents to enable cross-referencing.

He added that the database will enhance case management, enable biometric identification, and facilitate tracking of individuals with criminal records nationwide.

“We’re developing that and hopefully by August next year, a lot of those modules will start coming on stream,” the GS stated.

This measure will accompany a comprehensive slew of systems already in place to boost the security sector, while advancing the government’s modernisation agenda.

As part of this initiative, the government has signed a $34.5 million contract with German company Veridos Identify Solutions to implement a national e-identification system.

The e-ID system will feature fingerprint verification and eliminate the need for traditional proof of address, although it will not replace the current National Identification card.

Issuance of the first card expected before the end of the year.

“We are moving to enhance scrutiny of people who come into our country at the airport and through a paperless system,” the GS added, explaining that this move will strengthen border security.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is also integrating information and communications technology (ICT) into its crime-fighting capabilities to enhance surveillance nationwide

Dr Jagdeo pointed to the Safe Country Programme, which was launched to augment the Force’s crime-fighting capabilities.

The initiative sees the entire country being connected to closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, which makes it easier for security agencies to monitor potential criminal activities and deter crime by increasing the risk of detection.

The GS said that some 600 cameras have already been mounted across the country for 24-hour monitoring.

“Right now, there are a number of people in these regions who are sitting in front of cameras watching what’s going on right now behind the scene. But they are watching what’s going on around the country, over 600 cameras to see if there are transgressions, etc,” Dr Jagdeo disclosed.

Police command centres in Regions Three, Four and Six have also commenced operations, with plans to expand gradually. “So, a lot of that improvement is being made at that level to equip the police with better capability to fight crime,” Dr Jagdeo said. [Extracted and Modified from DPI]

--- ---