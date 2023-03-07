Holi is a time of renewal of new beginnings – AFC

See full statement from the Alliance For Change:

The Alliance for Change extends warm greetings to all Guyanese at home and abroad on the auspicious occasion of Holi.

Holi is a time of renewal of new beginnings, and we take great pleasure in joining with our Guyanese brothers and sisters to celebrate this Festival of Colours.

Holi or Phagwah is a story of true faith and devotion to the creator. It tells of an evil king who wanted to be worshiped as a God, but his very own son refused to worship him and as a result, escaped the fiery death his father had devised for him.

It is a story of man’s ego and arrogance and the pitfalls that await those who would seek to elevate themselves to God-like status. This year, as we observe Holi let us remind ourselves of the omnipotence of the creator. Happy Holi to all Guyanese

