Holder reaches career-best in ICC rankings

LONDON, United Kingdom (CMC) — West Indies captain Jason Holder has leapt to a career-best 25th spot in the International Cricket Council Test bowling rankings, following his outstanding performance in the day/night third Test which ended in Barbados on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old seamer finished with career-best figures of nine for 60, though the effort proved in vain as West Indies lost the match by four-wickets inside four days at Kensington Oval.

He has moved up 11 spots, climaxing a series that saw him take 12 wickets overall in the three-Test rubber, which was drawn 1-1.

Holder has also moved up in the batting rankings, climbing 10 spots to 54th, following his top score of 74 in the first innings at the Oval.

A stylish right-hander, Holder tallied 198 runs in the series at an average of 39.

The Barbadian’s excellent effort has also seen him jump three spots in the all-rounder’s rankings to sixth.

West Indies wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich, meanwhile, has also enjoyed movement in the batting rankings, leaping 14 spots to 51st position.

The right-hander, who was adjudged Man-of-the-Series against Sri Lanka, struck 71 in the first innings of the Barbados Test. He finished with 288 runs at an average of 57.

Opener Kraigg Brathwaite is the highest-ranked West Indies batsman at 21st while speedster Shannon Gabriel is the best-ranked Windies bowler at 12th.

West Indies players can improve their rankings even further when they face off against Bangladesh in a two-Test series starting July 4 in Antigua.