Holder full of praise for ‘outstanding’ Hetmyer

Guyanese Shimron Hetmyer became the youngest player to score a century in the CPL at age 21 (Peter Della Penna image)

Windies skipper Jason Holder was full of praise for young batsman Shimron Hetmyer, who smashed an impressive ton against India, in an eight-wicket loss for the team on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Hetmyer arrived at his third international century in fine style after blasting 106 off just 78 balls, in a 322 total for the regional team.   The left-handed batsman walked to the crease with Windies at three for 86 and shared in two partnerships to solidify the team’s innings.  Hetmyer’s stand included 6 fours and six sixes.

“He obviously one of the young exciting players.  I was very pleased for him, especially after the Test series he had.  He had a few tough dismissals obviously.  The character he showed today was outstanding,” Holder said.

In the two-Test series, Hetmyer made to a total of 50 runs in four innings with a high score of 17.  The captain hinted that the player could have had an even bigger impact on the match.

“He really backed himself.  He was going at more than a run a ball.  It was just a matter for him to go a little deeper.  Probably have batted another three, four overs we could have gotten the total we hoped for.  It’s still a young team and our inexperience probably showed.” (SportsMax)

