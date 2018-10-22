Holder full of praise for ‘outstanding’ Hetmyer

Windies skipper Jason Holder was full of praise for young batsman Shimron Hetmyer, who smashed an impressive ton against India, in an eight-wicket loss for the team on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Hetmyer arrived at his third international century in fine style after blasting 106 off just 78 balls, in a 322 total for the regional team. The left-handed batsman walked to the crease with Windies at three for 86 and shared in two partnerships to solidify the team’s innings. Hetmyer’s stand included 6 fours and six sixes.

“He obviously one of the young exciting players. I was very pleased for him, especially after the Test series he had. He had a few tough dismissals obviously. The character he showed today was outstanding,” Holder said.

In the two-Test series, Hetmyer made to a total of 50 runs in four innings with a high score of 17. The captain hinted that the player could have had an even bigger impact on the match.

“He really backed himself. He was going at more than a run a ball. It was just a matter for him to go a little deeper. Probably have batted another three, four overs we could have gotten the total we hoped for. It’s still a young team and our inexperience probably showed.” (SportsMax)