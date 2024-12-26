Historic moment for Guyana & US – Ambassador Theriot on Gte loan approval

Today, the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM), announced an approval of more than $526 million to the Ministry of Finance of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to support the gas-to-energy project, a state-of-the-art natural gas separation plant which will enable Guyana to strengthen its energy security by doubling the country’s installed electric capacity.

Commenting on the development, US Ambassador to Guyana Nicole Theriot said it is a historic moment for Guyana and the United States.

“I am thrilled that the Board has approved the financing for this groundbreaking project.” She added, “By working with U.S. companies, Guyana will benefit from a first-in-class power plant where quality and safety are at the forefront. We look forward to even more transformational projects where U.S. and Guyanese companies can partner for the benefit of the Guyanese people.”

