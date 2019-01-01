Hire car driver succumbs after slamming into parked tractor

Jaggernauth Ramcharran, 49, of Grant 1802, East Berbice -Corentyne died on New Year’s day after the hire car, HB 1876, in which he was driving slammed into a parked tractor on the eastern parapet of the NO. 67 Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

The accident occurred at about 03:15h but Ramcharran succumbed to his injuries at the Skeldon Public Hospital shortly after being attended to.

This publication understands that a male identified as Akesh Koochamala, 22, of No. 65 Village, Corentyne, who was also in the vehicle during the accident, was admitted in a stable condition at the New Amsterdam Hospital.

According to the Police, their enquiries disclosed that the driver was proceeding north along the western carriageway of the road, reportedly at a fast rate of speed, when he swerved from stray animals on the road and collided with the tractor.