Hinterland communities to benefit from radio broadcast training

The Guyana Media and Communication Academy, established under the Department of Information and Public Affairs within the Office of the Prime Minister, has launched a series of engagement and training sessions aimed at enhancing radio broadcasting skills for hinterland and remote communities.

This initiative is part of the Government’s commitment to bridging the coastal and

hinterland divide by empowering communities to participate in Guyana’s monumental

transformative development.

As part of the series, a two-day session which started on Friday, October 25, was held at

Radio Lethem, 94.1 FM studio, Region 9 (Upper Takutu-Upper Esequibo), with training

provided by veteran broadcaster Merrano Isaacs with technical assistance by Devon

Roberts, Technical Manager, National Communications Network (NCN).

Speaking at the opening in Lethem, Gordon French, Public Affairs Liaison at the Office

of the Prime Minister, expressed the Government’s vision to ensure equal access to

opportunities in Guyana’s rapid transformative developmental agenda.

“The training is aimed at equipping participants with the foundational skills in

broadcasting and technical operations essential for professional radio production. From

this, we hope to build a cadre of media professionals capable of communicating the

unique voices and stories from hinterland communities, thereby promoting inclusivity

and fostering a broader understanding of Guyana’s landscape,” French stated.

Twelve participants drawn from around the Lethem and Annai area are expected to gain

skills in storytelling, reporting, and technical broadcasting, empowering them to

produce content that authentically represents their communities.

French pointed out that, “Once the pool of potential broadcasters has been identified to

volunteer and, in some cases, part-time employment at the regional radio stations

ongoing training will be provided. This initiative is providing everyone with the tools

and skills needed to participate in our country’s development. Broadcasting training is a critical step in ensuring that voices from all corners of our nation are heard, respected,

and valued.”

Following its launch in Lethem, the training series will proceed to Aishalton, Region 9

and then continue on to Regions 8, 1, 7, and 6.

The training series exemplifies a significant investment in the empowerment of

Guyanese citizens, promoting a shared understanding and unity across the country.

Through this initiative, the Government aims to build a strong foundation for local

media professionals and contribute to the continuous growth of a diverse, inclusive, and

resilient media landscape in Guyana.

