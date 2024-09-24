Highway from Buzz-Bee-Dam to Friendship among Govt’s extensive plan to improve road network along EBD corridor

See full statement from the Ministry of Public Works:

Throughout the course of the existence of the East Bank thoroughfare it has endured significant stress resulting from both the volume of vehicular traffic, as well as the weight of trucks and both articulated and non-articulated vehicles.

This has resulted in, at different times, and different locations, the development of bulges and depressions along the roadway. The complete rehabilitation of this road is a major challenge because of the massive traffic flow that it facilitates both day and night.

Therefore, the Ministry of Public Works has done periodic maintenance work to various sections of the carriageway, to keep the traffic flowing.

To holistically address this pressing concern, the Government of Guyana has recently constructed a bypass road through Grove-Diamond to connect with Heroes Highway so that the stretch of road between Grove and Diamond can be available for reconstruction, while simultaneously facilitating the flow of traffic that is necessary to keep the wheels of industry turning.

The Government’s plan for the comprehensive rehabilitation of the East Bank Demerara Public Road from Mocha to Timehri is as follows:

1.⁠ ⁠𝐌𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐝

a. This segment of roadway is schedule for rehabilitation works under Financing from the IDB

b. Bills of quantities are completed and are being reviewed

c. Works entail:

i. Pothole patching

ii. Milling (removal, grinding and reusing the top layer of asphalt without disturbing the underlying subbase)

iii. Local failure repairs

iv. Asphalt concrete overlay

2.⁠ ⁠𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞

a. This segment of road is schedule for reconstruction under financing from the Government of Guyana.

b. We are at the procurement stage

c. Works entail:

i. Excavation of unsuitable existing material (approx. 1m)

ii. Backfilling with white sand

iii. Use of geosynthetic fabric

iv. Loam subbase

v. Crusher run base

vi. Asphalt concrete wearing course

vii. Concrete drain and utilities are already completed

viii. By-pass road from Diamond to Good Success completed and operational (for light vehicles)

3.⁠ ⁠𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐡𝐫𝐢

a. This segment of road is scheduled for rehabilitation under financing from the IDB under a Design and Build contract

b. The contract was signed and designs for Section B were submitted for approval.

c. Approval is likely to be given by the Bank in another two weeks and physical works are expected to commence

d. Works entail:

i. Rehabilitation of structures

ii. Rehabilitation and widening of carriageway

iii. Installation of roadside furniture

iv. Road markings

v. Installation of street lighting

vi. Provision of pedestrian walkway in residential areas

4.⁠ ⁠𝐁𝐮𝐳𝐳 𝐁𝐞𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩

a. A new 4 lane highway is being constructed along the Heroes Highway alignment from Buzz Bee Dam to Friendship

b. Bids are currently at the evaluation stage and this will be funded by the Government of Guyana.

c. It is the Government’s vision to have this road continue all the way to the Linden Soesdyke Highway

It is unfortunate that while this plan was discussed in the National Assembly, because monies were appropriated for sections of this undertaking, that we now have individuals who are “politicking” in a way that would suggest that there is no plan to comprehensively address the issues being faced along the East Bank Public road.

As can be observed in every part of the country, the Government of Guyana is addressing the road transport network and its connectivity with bridges. Surely, the product is what we all desire and hope for, but the process is also important.

