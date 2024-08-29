High-powered guns seized in Waikarai Backdam; 2 arrested

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

On Wednesday, August 28th, 2024, an operation led by an Inspector in Waikarai Backdam, Region #7, resulted in the seizure of multiple firearms and a large quantity of ammunition. The operation, conducted between 12:05 pm and 12:45 pm today, involved the search of various locations within a mining camp.

During the operation, the ranks discovered:

– One 12-gauge shotgun

– Two rifles, including an AR-15 and an AM-15

– A total of 399 rounds of ammunition, including:

– 150 rounds of .223 ammunition

– 130 rounds of 9mm ammunition

– 30 rounds of .38 special ammunition

– 69 12-gauge cartridges

Two individuals are currently in custody and are assisting with the ongoing investigation. The ranks have secured the confiscated firearms and ammunition, and efforts are underway to apprehend other individuals linked to the case.

This operation is part of ongoing efforts by Police in the region to ensure public safety and combat illegal activities.

