High-powered guns found during raid in South Ruimveldt

Ranks from the Guyana Police Force’s Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters (CID H/Q), Narcotics branch conducted a successful intelligence-led operation between 18:00hrs and 21:30hrs yesterday (Tuesday) in South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, which led to the discovery of high-powered firearms, ammunition and narcotics.

Led by a Cadet Officer, the ranks conducted searches in an ‘alleyway’ located at Park Place, South Ruimveldt, which is bordered by a playfield and three houses.

While searching the alleyway, Police found a pink suitcase under some zinc sheets in a clump of bushes.

The suitcase was searched and the ranks found:

● one(1) black AR rifle

● one(1) black and blue AR rifle

● one(1) Ruger 9mm pistol with one (1) magazine

● one(1) Taurus 9mm pistol with one (1) magazine

● one(1) BSA telescopic sight

● three (3) ATN Viper telescopic sight

● one(1) Bushnell range finder

● 319 rounds of 9mm ammunition

● 106 rounds of .380 ammunition

● 156 rounds 12 gauge cartridges

● 925 rounds .223 ammunition

● 20 rounds .270WIN ammunition

● 33 rounds .68 ammunition

● 76 rounds .45 ammunition

● 117 rounds .44 ammunition

Further searches were conducted in the same alleyway, during which a rank found a large black plastic bag containing a quantity of suspected cannabis. When weighed, the Narcotics amounted to 3.20 lbs. The firearms, ammunition and Narcotics were photographed and lodged for ballistics testing. Investigators are pursuing two individuals. Investigations are in progress.

