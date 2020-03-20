High Court restricts access to lawyers, media

The High Court has imposed restrictions on the lawyers, media and other stakeholders who showed up today to witness the hearing of the injunction filed to block the national recount of votes by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

INews understands that the Court only permitted two lawyers per party involved in the proceedings while only select media houses were granted access to the compound.

Representatives of the Times Media Group – comprising the Guyana Times, Evening News, and INews were among the journalists and cameramen who were forced to wait on the road while the court case was ongoing (they were not even allowed to wait on the corridor).

This publication understands that the measures were put in place due to the coronavirus concerns.

However, in a statement last night, Attorney Anil Nandlall argued that these measures are unnecessary.

“I do not believe that these instructions have anything to do with the Coronavirus, but are intended to restrict our fundamental right to retain and instruct our lawyers and to adequately represent and prosecute our legal interests in the litigation, which are fundamental freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution of Guyana,” Nandlall had contended.

“It is wholly unnecessary, and it is utterly unconstitutional and unlawful,” he stated.

APNU candidate and supporter Ulita Moore had filed an injunction against GECOM, blocking it from proceeding with a national recount.

The matter was called up today before Justice Franklin Holder.