High Court orders Finance Minister to pay US$2.2M to Dipcon

Finance Minister Winston Jordan was Monday ordered by Guyana’s High Court to pay in excess of US$2.2M to Trinidadian-based construction firm, Dipcon.

Dipcon had taken the Finance Minister to court for failure to pay millions of dollars which was ordered to be paid in 2015. The construction company claims that the Guyana Government owes it money for previous works done.

In court proceedings on Monday, Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry ruled that Dipcon recover US$2.2M together with an interest rate of 4% per annum.

The High Court Judge ordered that the money be paid by July 8, 2019.

Failure to comply with the order could result in the Finance Minister being imprisoned.

The Guyana Government was, in 2015, ordered to pay Trinidad construction company DIPCON a sum in excess of US$2.2M, but to date, the money has not been paid.

When asked about the issue in May, Minister Jordan had said: “the judgement is a huge judgement. Our lawyers, the Attorney General’s (AG’s) Chambers, will deal with the matter. The Government, through the AG Chambers, will start examining the matter to pay them (DIPCON)…we will provide a response shortly.”

Justice Rishi Persaud had handed down the judgement in the company’s favour on October 21, 2015, but DIPCON has claimed that Minister Jordan has failed to take steps to effect payment.

As a result, the Trinidadian company’s lawyers have applied to the Court for an administrative order to compel the Minister to pay.