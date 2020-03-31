High Court has no jurisdiction to hear recount case – Full Court rules

The Full Court has ruled that the High Court has no jurisdiction to hear the application filed by APNU/AFC Candidate Ulita Moore, who sought to block a national recount of the ballots cast during the March 02 General and Regional Elections.

Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George and Justice Nareshwar Harnanan presided over the appeal filed by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo after High Court Judge, Franklyn Holder ruled that he has jurisdiction to hear Moore’s case.

The interim injunction blocking the recount process, which was secured by Moore, has since been discharged.

The Full Court took into account the fact that the Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission, Justice Claudette Singh has given a public undertaking that the votes would be recounted.

The ruling paves the way for the national recount as agreed to by caretaker President David Granger, Jagdeo and the GECOM.