High Court dismisses Mocha squatters’ case over land rights & demolition claims

Chief Justice (acting) Roxane George today ruled against a group of Mocha-Arcadia residents who sought over $200 million in damages after their homes were demolished by the government in January 2023.

The court found that their claims of land ownership and constitutional violations could not be substantiated.

In delivering her ruling. Chief Justice George stated that residents Mark Gordon, Shenika Simpson, and Lucretia George failed to provide evidence supporting their claims of ownership for Lots 11 and 16 at Cane View. The judge pointed out that critical details, like clear survey data and descriptions of the land, were missing.

The applicants alleged that their constitutional rights were breached when their homes were destroyed to facilitate the construction of a four-lane highway. However, CJ said their complaints were unfounded and described the case as a private property dispute rather than a constitutional matter.

While acknowledging that the demolition caused losses, the judge found their damage claims, including over $189 million by Gordon, to be speculative and unproven. The court awarded costs totaling $1 million against the applicants, payable by June 30 this year.

The dispute began in January 2023 when the government demolished seven homes in Mocha Arcadia to make way for the construction of the Heroes Highway. Despite offers for relocation and compensation dating back to 2021, some residents refused to move, leading to a standoff and eventual legal action.

