High Court accepts jurisdiction to hear APNU/AFC’s challenge

Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George has determined that the High Court has jurisdiction to hear the challenge filed by APNU/AFC supporter Misenga Jones who is seeking to block the elections declaration based on the National Recount figures.

Having established that the Court has jurisdiction, the CJ is now expected to rule on several issues including whether Section 22 of the Elections Laws (Amendment) Act is unconstitutional; whether Order 60 is valid; whether the recount is valid; whether the declarations made by Mingo were valid or not – all of which are being sought by the applicant.

The CJ is currently issuing her judgment.