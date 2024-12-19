Hicken confirmed as Top Cop, 4 Deputy Commissioners sworn-in

Clifton Hicken has been sworn-in as Commissioner of Police.

He took his oath before Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Dr Irfaan Ali, on Thursday at the Office of the President.

In addition to Hicken, four Deputy Commissioners of Police were also appointed during the ceremony.

According to President Ali, these appointments were done in accordance with the Constitution and demonstrates government’s confidence in these top officials within the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Meanwhile, the new Deputy Commissioners of Police appointed by the President are: Ravindradat Budhram, Wendell Blanhum, Errol Watts and Head of SOCU, Fizul Karimbaksh.

Commander of A Division, Simon McBean, was also named a Deputy Commissioner but is currently out of the jurisdiction and will be sworn-in at a later date.

The Head of State underscored the importance of these appointments and urged the officials to work together to strengthen the country’s security architecture.

--- ---