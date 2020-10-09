Hetmyer shines as disciplined Capitals prove too good for Royals

A superb bowling display helped the Delhi Capitals earn a 46-run win over the Rajasthan Royals and move top of the Indian Premier League table on Friday.

Shimron Hetmyer’s electric 45 off 24 balls and 39 from Marcus Stoinis was crucial in the Capitals’ innings of 184-8, having been 79-4.

Andrew Tye’s penultimate over went for 23, with a slip resulting in five runs when his no-ball raced to the ropes and the following free hit dispatched for six by Harshal Patel.

The Royals’ chase fell apart when Yashasvi Jaiswal (34), Jos Buttler (13) and Steve Smith (24) could not build on starts, with Rahul Tewatia’s 38 only prolonging the inevitable before they were all out for 138.

Each of the Capitals’ bowlers claimed at least one wicket, with Kagiso Rabada (3-35), Ravichandran Ashwin (2-22) and Stoinis (2-17) all doing damage.

The Capitals are now top having won five of their six matches, while the Royals are languishing in seventh after the defeat in Sharjah.

HETMYER BRINGS THE HEAT

Hetmyer has not always had the opportunity in this season’s IPL due to the Capitals’ strength before him in the batting line-up.

But with five sixes and a four in his blistering knock, the West Indies batsman played a big hand for Delhi in the middle order.

MORE ASHWIN WOE FOR BUTTLER

Last season Buttler was controversially subjected to a Mankad by Ashwin and the same bowler accounted for the England star’s wicket again.

There was no controversy on this occasion, as Buttler went for the big hit over long-on but could only pick out Shikhar Dhawan at square leg. (Sportsmax)