Hetmyer makes West Indies return for India T20Is

Cricket West Indies (CWI) Men’s Senior Selection Panel today named 16 players for the upcoming Goldmedal T20I Cup, powered by Kent Water Purifiers against India and for the three-match T20 International (T20I) Series against New Zealand.

The West Indies and India Men’s teams will go head-to-head in the five-match series, starting Friday 29 July, with the first-ever West Indies Senior Men’s team match to be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. The five-match series runs until Sunday 7 August with games being played in Trinidad, St Kitts and Florida.

The same pool of 16 players will then travel to Jamaica for the three-match T20I Series against New Zealand at Sabina Park that starts from Wednesday 10 August to Sunday 14 August.

An official squad of 13 players will be nominated ahead of each match.

The Selection Panel recalled left-handed batter Shimron Hetmyer. Left-arm fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell is recovering from injury and unavailable for selection, while allrounder Fabien Allen is also unavailable for personal reasons.

Lead Selector, The Most Hon Dr Desmond Haynes said:

“We welcome back Hetmyer and it is good to see him again in West Indies colours. He will fortify the batting group and with his experience and adaptability we have a ‘finisher’ who can add value and win matches for the team and delight the supporters.”

Haynes added:

“Everything we do, we have to take into consideration we have a big tournament coming up later this year, which is the ICC T20 World Cup, so we are planning and gearing up towards that event. It is good to give the players some exposure to the international stage and look to find the right combinations.”

Fans can book their mounds or seated tickets online and in advance at tickets.windiestickets.com or via www.windiescricket.com/tickets without having to travel or queue to print out at home or download to their device. Box offices are also open at the Brian Lara Academy, Trinidad with box offices to open from the 29 July at Warner Park, St Kitts and then from the 3 August in Lauderhill, Florida.

Fans can watch live on ESPN Caribbean and listen to live radio commentary on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel. Fans in India will be able to see the series on FanCode, India’s premier digital sports destination for all fans.

FULL SQUAD: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas and Hayden Walsh Jr. (CWI)

FULL MATCH SCHEDULE:

Goldmedal T20I Cup, powered by Kent Water Purifiers

Play starts at 10:30am (9:30am Jamaica/8pm India)

Friday 29 July: 1st Goldmedal T20I at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

Monday 1 August: 2nd Goldmedal T20I at Warner Park, St Kitts

Tuesday 2 August: 3rd Goldmedal T20I at Warner Park

Saturday 6 August: 4th Goldmedal T20I at Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

Sunday 7 August: 5th Goldmedal T20I at Broward County Stadium

New Zealand tour of West Indies

Play starts at 2pm (3pm Eastern Caribbean)

Wednesday 10 August: 1st T20I at Sabina Park, Jamaica

Friday 12 August: 2nd T20I at Sabina Park

Sunday 14 August: 3rd T20I at Sabina Park