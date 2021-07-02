Hetmyer is one of our best players of spin – Coach Simmons

Guyana and West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer made a return to the T20 International team in the third match against South Africa in Grenada. Hetmyer scored 17 from 10 balls which included two sixes, but his dismissal was soft in nature.

He followed up that performance with another poor display in the fourth T20I, where he scored seven from 12, playing a loose shot outside off stump. Despite his failures in the two matches to spin, West Indies Head Coach Phil Simmons said Hetmyer was one of the best players of spin in the team.

“Hetty, I think the situation eluded him. He started well against Shamsi and he is one of the guys that is the best player of spin in the team,” Simmons said in a virtual press conference after the third T20I.

The Head Coach added that the world number one-ranked T20I bowler, Shamsi should not be getting Hetmyer out in a soft way as was seen in the third T20I. “It has been addressed. Hopefully, he looks at the situation and play the situation because he has all the ability,” Simmons explained.

Meanwhile, former West Indies batting coach Toby Radford said Hetmyer has always been an outstanding player with all the talent. “What everyone wants from Hetty is for him to maximise his talent, go and win matches and be consistent. Do not always play the ego; he is a very competent player. I would like to see Hetmyer get a bit fitter and show that drive that he is willing to get fitter, because it will help his all-round game,” Radford disclosed on Tuesday’s Mason and Guest radio programme.

He said he was hoping that Hetmyer would be consistent with his decision-making and play against any team on any surface. Hetmyer is included in the West Indies 18-man provisional squad for the T20 series against South Africa, Australia, and Pakistan.

With the T20 World Cup looming, Hetmyer will be aiming to grab the opportunities presented to him. (Brandon Corlette)