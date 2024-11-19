Hetmyer eager to light up GSLT20

Cricket fever is about to ignite in Guyana as local cricketing sensation Shimron Hetmyer gears up to represent the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the inaugural ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League (GSLT20)! This marquee tournament will take place from November 26 to December 7, 2024, at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, featuring five elite teams from around the globe vying for a US$1 million prize pool.

Expressing his excitement, Hetmyer shared, “I’m thrilled to represent the Guyana Amazon Warriors on home soil in this historic tournament. The GSLT20 is a fantastic opportunity to showcase our talent against world-class teams, and I can’t wait to see the stands filled with our passionate fans cheering us on. Let’s make this a tournament to remember!”

The tournament promises action-packed entertainment, with 10 thrilling group-stage matches and the much-anticipated grand finale on December 7th. The participating teams are Guyana Amazon Warriors, Lahore Qalandars, Hampshire Hawks, Rangpur Riders and Victoria

Tickets, ranging from $1,000 to $7,000, are available at five convenient locations:

Georgetown: Local Box Office, 233-234 Camp Street (Weekdays: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM | Saturdays: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM)

Berbice: A. Ally and Sons, 15-9 Main and New Streets, New Amsterdam Sensation Variety and Gift Shop, 10 Number 78 Public Road, Corriverton

Essequibo: ICAN Technologies, 1 Apartment 47 WD’s Mall, Charity ICAN Technologies, 53 Cottonfield, Essequibo Coast S&N Creole Snackette, Cottonfield Old Road, Essequibo Coast



Match Schedule

Tuesday, Nov 26: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Lahore Qalandars (7:00 PM)

Hampshire Hawks vs Rangpur Riders (7:00 PM)

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Victoria (7:00 PM)

Hampshire Hawks vs Lahore Qalandars (10:00 AM)

Rangpur Riders vs Victoria (10:00 AM) Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Hampshire Hawks (7:00 PM)

Tuesday, Dec 3: Victoria vs Lahore Qalandars (7:00 PM)

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Rangpur Riders (7:00 PM)

Lahore Qalandars vs Rangpur Riders (7:00 PM)

Hampshire Hawks vs Victoria (7:00 PM)

GSLT20 Final (7:00 PM)

