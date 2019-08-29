Hetmyer appointed GAW’s ‘Batting Director’

Local cricketer Shimron Hetmyer, 22, has been appointed “Batting Director” of the Guyana Amazon Warriors team.

This is according to GAW’s Operations Manager, Omar Khan.

“Shimron Hetmyer will be appointed the director of batting. Let him take responsibility in the squad, we’re setting it up as a business unit,” Khan stated.

Racking up some 440 runs during the 2018 CPL Season, Hetmyer was the most electric batsman for the Warriors, recording his first CPL century.

It is expected that Hetmyer will have an input in batting practice sessions and formulating batting strategy.

The first home game that the Guyana Amazon Warriors will play will bowl off next Thursday, September 5 against the St. Lucia Stars. On September 7 they will take on the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots while on September 8, GAW will face off with the Barbados Tridents.

Tickets are priced at G$5000 for the Red and Green stands, G$3000 for the Orange stand and G$2000 for the Grass mound. Tickets can be uplifted at the CPL office located at 238 Camp and Quamina Streets, Georgetown. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.cplt20.com.